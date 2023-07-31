Tower-40 drill

Punxsutawney’s Central and Lindsey fire companies trained on Tower-40 on Monday. The goal was to have enough control to place one traffic cone on top of another.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Central and Lindsey fire companies came together for a training night as they brought Lindsey’s Tower-40 to Central on Monday. 

The tower ladder is a 2005 American LaFrance Tower Ladder.

Tags

Recommended for you