HARRISBURG — State agencies announced this week that $762,414 in grants has been awarded to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County.
The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. The Halifax Fire Department was awarded a $5,912 grant. Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company, also in Dauphin County, was awarded $2,535.