PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club recently received some help in the form of donations from the Big Run and Punxsutawney fire departments
Tami McFarland, Punxsutawney Fire Department president, said borough police officer Ryan Miller should be commended for his efforts in starting the Future First Responders Club.
“What a great idea. It is no secret that emergency care is struggling for volunteers, which have been drastically dwindling,” McFarland said. “The number of volunteers is at a critical low in both fire and EMS.”