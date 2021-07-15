Lindsey fire company

Punxsy's Lindsey Fire Company received a $13,837 grant. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROOKVILLE — Eighteen volunteer fire companies and ambulance services in Jefferson County and five more in Indiana County have received nearly $270,000 in grants from a program administered by the state fire commissioner.

The funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said Thursday.

The following is a list of fire companies and ambulance services and the amount of their grants:

Jefferson County

• Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589.

• Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $12,946.

• Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

• Central Fire Department, $12,411.

• Friendship Hose Company No. 1, $11,698.

• Jefferson County EMS, $8,993.

• Lindsey Fire Company, $13,837.

• McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,946.

• Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

• Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,698.

• Pine Creek Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520.

• Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589.

• Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $7,655.

• Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

• Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698. 

• Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520.

• Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $14,015.

• Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,993.

Indiana County

• Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $12,589.

• Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.

• Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $12,054.

• Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $12,411.

• Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520. 

Tags

Recommended for you