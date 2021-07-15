BROOKVILLE — Eighteen volunteer fire companies and ambulance services in Jefferson County and five more in Indiana County have received nearly $270,000 in grants from a program administered by the state fire commissioner.
The funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said Thursday.
The following is a list of fire companies and ambulance services and the amount of their grants:
Jefferson County
• Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589.
• Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, $12,946.
• Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.
• Central Fire Department, $12,411.
• Friendship Hose Company No. 1, $11,698.
• Jefferson County EMS, $8,993.
• Lindsey Fire Company, $13,837.
• McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, $12,946.
• Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.
• Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, $11,698.
• Pine Creek Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520.
• Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, $12,589.
• Reynoldsville Ambulance Service, $7,655.
• Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.
• Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698.
• Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $11,520.
• Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company, $14,015.
• Sykesville Ambulance Service, $8,993.
Indiana County
• Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, $12,589.
• Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.
• Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, $12,054.
• Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, $12,411.
• Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company, $11,520.