HENDERSON TWP. — It was sweater weather, with the occasional drop of rain, but the annual Plow Days weekend has kicked off under far worse conditions, and after skipping a year because of COVID- 19, nothing was going to stop area farmers from gathering to ring in the planting season.
The event, organized by the Past to Present Machinery Association, marked its 20th anniversary Saturday and Sunday at Harvestore Hill and Windfall Run farms in Henderson Township.
A sampling of tractors big and small throughout history took to the fields to break ground on this year’s harvest. PPMA’s next big event is its annual show, set for Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30, at the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fairgrounds.