It looks like a real pirate ship. The family at 205 Marion Ave., Punxsutawney, has been working overtime to have their ship ready for Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Pictured on the deck (from left) are Danielle Phillips, Ben Miller, Sara Phillips and Helena Miller.
Local family turns house into pirate ship
