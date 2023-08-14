Eye care mission trip

Pictured is the surgery team that restored an 18-year-old girl’s sight in one eye. She had suffered from a heavy cataract.

 Photo submitted

Several local individuals in the eye care profession are bringing their talents to the mission field through CHOSEN: Christian Opthalmic Surgery Expedition Network.

Punxsy resident Sherri McMahan recently returned from a mission trip to Chiapas, Mexico, with CHOSEN.

