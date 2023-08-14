Several local individuals in the eye care profession are bringing their talents to the mission field through CHOSEN: Christian Opthalmic Surgery Expedition Network.
Punxsy resident Sherri McMahan recently returned from a mission trip to Chiapas, Mexico, with CHOSEN.
“CHOSEN’s objective is and exists to faithfully share the Gospel of Jesus Christ through compassion and restoration of sight, and graciously relies on volunteers to help with this mission,” McMahan said.
She said CHOSEN also serves in both Nicaragua and the Congo, where local surgeons Dr. Andrew McLaughlin and Dr. Andrew Batchelet served recently.