PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School freshman Adem Kural is the area’s most recent Voice of Democracy winner in the VFW’s annual essay contest.
Kural has been a consistent winner for the past three years in the Patriots Pen contest open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. The VOD contest is an upgrade, as it not only requires writing an essay on a given theme, but also reading it onto a digital device. This year’s theme was “America: Where do we go from here?” In addition to the essay content, the presentation is also judged. The contest is open to ninth through 12th graders.
As VFW Post 2076’s winner, Adem’s essay was passed onto the District 26 level, where he finished second. He still has three more years to win the top district award and be passed onto state judging. State winners are passed onto national judging for the top prize of a $30,000 college scholarship.