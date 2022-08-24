INDIANA — PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Wednesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Two from PennDOT’s District 10, which represents Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, were among the honorees.
“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Karen Burkett and Amanda Olbeter during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.