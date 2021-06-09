PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two former handlers of Punxsutawney Phil received honors from the Punxsutawney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as recipients of its Community Service Award during a Flag Day dinner.
Ellen Rose, chairperson of the community service award committee, said the objective of the award is “to provide an excellent opportunity to recognize an outstanding volunteer achievement in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical or citizenship endeavors.”
Rose said the recipient must have contributed to the community in an outstanding, heroic, civic or benevolent manner or participated in organized community activities.
“John Griffiths and Ronald J. Ploucha, who (received the award) were longtime members, but not charter members, of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle that was started in 1886,” she said.