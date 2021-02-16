Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and though the increase in cases was higher than Monday, the rate of the virus’s spread remained relatively low.
Jefferson County, which has had 83 deaths, saw another single-digit increase Tuesday, seven cases, bringing its cumulative total to 2,711 (1,672 confirmed and 1,039 probable).
See Wednesday's edition of The Spirit for details.
Local COVID-19 spread stays low
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
