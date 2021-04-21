Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health had a sense of “business as usual” for the tri-county area, as case increases appear to have settled into a pattern.
Jefferson County saw the lowest increase once again with eight new cases being added to the total to increase it to 3,172. More encouraging news came in the fact that no new deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the 24 hours prior, keeping that total level at 94.
Clearfield County once again added the highest number of cases on the local front, 37, to up the county’s ongoing total to 7,932. A piece of harrowing news also came Wednesday, as another death was reported in the county to increase its total to 134.
The total number of cases in Indiana County increased by 23 in Wednesday’s report for a new total of 5,783. No new deaths were reported in the county, meaning its total remained at 165 since the beginning of the pandemic.