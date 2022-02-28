WALSTON — As the world continues to work its way through COVID-19, along with many other illnesses, it has become increasingly clear that there’s a need for a free clinic in the Punxsutawney area.
Devin Wintermyer, pastor of New Beginnings Church in Walston, said he has been in Punxsutawney for six years and noticed that there’s a great need in the community for affordable health care.
“It’s not just a need for lower-income families, but also for the family that makes too much money for medical assistance and has to decide between getting quality health care, buying food or paying their electric bill,” Wintermyer said.
“In April 2021, I visited a free health clinic run by Monroeville Assembly of God, and I saw all the people that they were able to help,” he said. “I came back from that trip feeling that we can do that here.”
Wintermyer presented the idea to the church, and over the last six months, the congregation has been working hard to get all the paperwork done to make it a reality.
“On Dec. 21, 2021, we received the green light from the state and federal governments to make this dream come to life,” he said.