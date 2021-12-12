PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child’s Life campaign — a fundraiser for organization — in Punxsutawney is celebrating its 30th anniversary through Dec. 17.
Lacy Bair, regional manager for Make-A-Wish, said this year they’re trying something a little bit different, as they are going to hold a “Jail or Bail” event.
Bair said that Stevette Rosen, manager of Renda Radio, Inc., came up with the idea and presented it to see if she would be interested in it. They then made a list of names to recruit.
Today's inmates are Punxsutawney Phil and Inner Circle members AJ Dereume and Dave Gigliotti, under arrest for making false weather predictions.