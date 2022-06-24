Billett Electric

Pictured are Sherry (left) and Jeff Billett of Billett Electric with an innovative electric grounding system that recently won a $25,000 prize at the Ben Franklin BIG IDEA contest.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two entrepreneurs, one of them from Punxsutawney, split the $50,000 prize from the Ben Franklin BIG IDEA contest, held in partnership with the Pennsylvania Wilds on June 9 at the North Central PA LaunchBox in DuBois. 

Jeffrey Billett from Billett Electric LLC (Jefferson County) and Esperanzo Wilcox from PA Mushroom Company (Clarion County) were each awarded $25,000 cash to further their businesses.

Billett Electric offers a multiple source grounding facilitation system for the oil and gas drilling industry that provides a fast, easy and reliable means to make proper grounding and bonding connections. 

