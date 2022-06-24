PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two entrepreneurs, one of them from Punxsutawney, split the $50,000 prize from the Ben Franklin BIG IDEA contest, held in partnership with the Pennsylvania Wilds on June 9 at the North Central PA LaunchBox in DuBois.
Jeffrey Billett from Billett Electric LLC (Jefferson County) and Esperanzo Wilcox from PA Mushroom Company (Clarion County) were each awarded $25,000 cash to further their businesses.
Billett Electric offers a multiple source grounding facilitation system for the oil and gas drilling industry that provides a fast, easy and reliable means to make proper grounding and bonding connections.