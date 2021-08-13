Cole Miller lemonade stand donation

Cole Miller (center) of Punxsutawney presents a check for the $275 he raised from his lemonade stand this summer to Lt. Frank Wittenburg and Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of the great old summertime traditions is the lemonade stand, where a young person sets up a table, usually in their front yard, and sells delicious refreshments by the glass.

Most kids do this for a little extra spending money, but one Punxsutawney boy spent this summer operating a lemonade stand not for his benefit but to help the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

Cole Miller ran a lemonade stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the Punxsutawney Farmers Market on South Findley Street, Punxsutawney.

A donation of $275 was presented to the police department.

