PUNXSUTAWNEY — One of the great old summertime traditions is the lemonade stand, where a young person sets up a table, usually in their front yard, and sells delicious refreshments by the glass.
Most kids do this for a little extra spending money, but one Punxsutawney boy spent this summer operating a lemonade stand not for his benefit but to help the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.
Cole Miller ran a lemonade stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the Punxsutawney Farmers Market on South Findley Street, Punxsutawney.
A donation of $275 was presented to the police department.