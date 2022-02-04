Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties has ended its mentoring program matching adult volunteers to at-risk youth, the organization announced in a news release this week.
A lack of volunteers and COVID-19 impacts were cited among the reasons for the program’s discontinuation.
In the release, program coordinator Cinde Schuckers said the decision to separate from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America was “disheartening, to say the least.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties has been an affiliate program of BBBSA since 1992. For nearly 30 years, it has been providing community-based mentoring, which allows a matched “Big” and “Little” to spend one-on-one time together doing free or low-cost activities of their choosing in the community.