HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tiffany Brezenski of Fayette Resources Inc. was named the PAR 2022 “We Are Worth It” Behavior Support Professional of the Year in September.
PAR, which is the Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability, chose Brezenski out of numerous statewide submissions. Brezenski accepted the award at the annual awards ceremony Oct. 25.
PAR honors providers of IDD services throughout the state yearly. This year marks the first year this category was offered, and the winner was chosen through review of nominations by an impartial committee.
Brezenski has worked for Fayette Resources Inc. for more than 17 years, and has held the role of behavior specialist for the agency for the past 4 years. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Rehabilitation through Clarion University, and a Master’s of Science in Applied Psychology, with a focus in ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis). She is a licensed behavior specialist through the state of Pennsylvania, and also holds a specialist certification through the National Association of Dual Diagnosis (NADD).