Behavior specialist award

Tiffany Brezenski (right) of Fayette Resources was named the PAR 2022 “We Are Worth It” Behavior Support Professional of the Year in September. She is pictured with state Rep. Brian Smith.

 Photo submitted

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tiffany Brezenski of Fayette Resources Inc. was named the PAR 2022 “We Are Worth It” Behavior Support Professional of the Year in September. 

PAR, which is the Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability, chose Brezenski out of numerous statewide submissions. Brezenski accepted the award at the annual awards ceremony Oct. 25.

