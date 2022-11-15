Local author writes devotional book on the biblical ‘Road to Emmaus’

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney resident Brenda Troutman has written a devotional book titled “Our Road to Emmaus: Walking with Jesus through Difficult Times”. The book centers on the story of two men walking on the road to the town of Emmaus after the crucifixion of Jesus, as detailed in Luke 24:13-35.
“It is about the men who walked the road to Emmaus after Jesus was crucified. They were walking a road of despair because they thought that he was gone forever. The book follows them along their path and compares what they went through to what we go through in our road of life,” Troutman said.