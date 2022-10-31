Jim Baumgratz

If you are a fan of “Without a Trace” and David Paulides’ “Missing 411” series, then St. Marys author Jim Baumgratz’s new book “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds” is right up your alley. 

In the book, Baumgratz explores over 150 cases of individuals who have disappeared in the PA Wilds, never leaving a trace behind.

