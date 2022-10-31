If you are a fan of “Without a Trace” and David Paulides’ “Missing 411” series, then St. Marys author Jim Baumgratz’s new book “Missing in the Pennsylvania Wilds” is right up your alley.
In the book, Baumgratz explores over 150 cases of individuals who have disappeared in the PA Wilds, never leaving a trace behind.
Baumgratz said while he was researching murder cases for his main book series, “Murders and Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds,” he would come across cases of missing persons. He said he was inspired by Paulides’ “Missing 411” series, as well as his books. He said he was also inspired by the story of his great-uncle who went out west and was never seen again.
“He left his home around 1900 and said he was going out west to find his fortune. He would write telegrams back at each train station to his mother. He was leaving Chicago and he sent a telegram saying he was off to Colorado and she never heard from him again. That still is a mystery to me because he was never found. Obviously something happened to him,” he said.