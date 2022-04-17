Local 911 personnel recognized during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

The Jefferson County commissioners recognized local 911 dispatchers for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week: (from left) Tracy Zents, emergency services director; Dianne Hetrick; Marcie Caine; Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner; Jamie Eble; Herb Bullers and Scott North, commissioners; Doug Johnson; and Chris Clark, 911 director.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

The Jefferson County Commissioners celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 10 through April 16.

Chris Clark, 911 director, said that every year they set aside this week to honor those who answer emergency and non-emergency calls through the 911 system, among other things.

“It’s just the time to acknowledge them for sights unseen and activities that go unappreciated sometimes,” Clark said, adding that they are often the forgotten responder whenever those on the scene are honored for their help.

