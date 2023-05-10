PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District looked into the contract that it has with the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League following allegations made by a school board member at Tuesday’s meeting that the league wasn’t living up to its obligations
Janey London, school board member, said Tuesday that she was at a Punxsy Chucks game at the Little League Complex and parents were having to run the scoreboard. She said the contract called for the league to run the score board.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, district superintendent, said at the time that they would look to see if that was included in the contract.
Brian Hallman, Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League, said that is not the contract they have with the school district.
“Our contract states that the Little League will not provide press box services, but we will make the press box available upon request to be used by district personnel or parents of players for use of public address systems and scoreboards,” Hallman said. “There was never a request to us to use the scoreboards until the other night, and we provided them with the press box so they could run the scoreboard, which they did two nights before this meeting.”
Lesniewski apologized to the league, as Randy Reitz, athletic director, investigated and found out that was not in the contract and never had been.