PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District looked into the contract that it has with the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League following allegations made by a school board member at Tuesday’s meeting that the league wasn’t living up to its obligations

Janey London, school board member, said Tuesday that she was at a Punxsy Chucks game at the Little League Complex and parents were having to run the scoreboard. She said the contract called for the league to run the score board.

