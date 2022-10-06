PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club is participating in an effort of clubs across western Pennsylvania and elsewhere to provide aid to communities hurt by severe flooding over the summer.
According to a release from the PA Lions State Office, the following towns in eastern Kentucky were hit with destructive flooding on July 28: Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg and the rest of Perry County.
Other counties with the heaviest flooding include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Wolfe, Pike and Magoffin.
“People to this date are sleeping outside in tents due to being unable to get into their homes,” the release said. “With cold weather approaching, it is vital that help is given to them.”
Don Esposito is the western Pennsylvania coordinator for the disaster relief team. Residents of the Punxsutawney area will be able to help beginning Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Collections will be received at the BFG building, located off of 701 Martha St., Punxsutawney. Additional dates will be Oct. 10, 11 and 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations will be taken to Harrisburg on Oct. 13, where they will be loaded onto Lion-owned trailers and taken to Kentucky.