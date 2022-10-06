Spirit logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club is participating in an effort of clubs across western Pennsylvania and elsewhere to provide aid to communities hurt by severe flooding over the summer.

According to a release from the PA Lions State Office, the following towns in eastern Kentucky were hit with destructive flooding on July 28: Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg and the rest of Perry County.

