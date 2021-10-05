PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a beautiful night at Gobbler’s Knob on Tuesday as the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards mixer.
Katie Laska, chamber president, announced the organization of the year, which was the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation (PRDC).
“They initiated a Punxsutawney revolving loan fund to provide Punxsutawney business with financial assistance, capital expenditures, as well as low interest,” Laska said. “They became the initial investor in the Cobblestone Hotel and Suites investment project.”
Stevette Rosen, chamber vice president, announced the business of the year award, which went to Lily’s Restaurant.
“We all go there once a week like everyone does, and they will be celebrating 15 years in business come January,” Rosen said, adding that they employ 40 people.
“Tonight you’ll see the owner with her hat off; she’s constantly doing something at the restaurant all day long, even helping with customers. She works as hard as she expects her employees to do,” Rosen said. “Her and her husband are very philanthropic, and you see their pictures a lot with oversized checks, and you see their generosity to every single charity in our town."