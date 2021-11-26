It’s time to deck the halls, jingle those bells and be holly jolly as the Christmas season was officially kicked off in Brookville with Light Up Brookville on Friday. A variety of activities were offered including train rides and the Fill-A-Friend van, all preceding the parade, which had the most floats of any other year according to parade announcers. Many decorated floats rode in the parade, all culminating in the appearance of Saint Nick himself, who was found in the Christmas shack with Mrs. Claus afterward to greet all the smiling young faces.
Light Up Brookville brings holiday spirit
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
