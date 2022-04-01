If walls could talk, they’d probably have a grand story to tell. Sometimes, such as in the case of Rusty Neal, they actually do.
Neal was hired recently to tear down a house that originally belonged to the Baker family of Decker’s Point. When he got to the attic, he found a blast from the past: an edition of Life Magazine from February 1943. He said he found it amongst other items used as insulation, such as pairs of blue jeans and other magazines.
“You name it, and it was there,” Neal said, “The original owners died and the kids didn’t want anything to do with it. All the sheets, books, clothes and beds were still there. It’s like the people left yesterday.”
Neal said he saved it because he saw the value of the historical item.
“I’m very interested in antiques. I saw this and thought,’Why throw it in the garbage?’ What can I say? I like it a lot,” Neal said, “Six hundred thousand guys died in World War II.”
The Spirit has had the opportunity to examine the magazine in detail, flipping through its pages, which tell a story in pictures of a nation in the midst of one of the deadliest wars in human history: World War II.