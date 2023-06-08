PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was Teens and Tweens — TNT — Week at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s during its Summer Reading program.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was Teens and Tweens — TNT — Week at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s during its Summer Reading program.
It may seem trivial to you, but Thursday was Trivia Day, under the direction of Nate Pyles, youth services coordinator.
Today is the wrap for TNT, which concludes with a party at 1 p.m.
Pyles said it has been a great week as the students played several rounds of Trivial Pursuit.
They’re taking a week off next week, but they’ll be back with kindergarten through third grades’ It’s Elementary from June 19 through June 23, beginning at 11 a.m.
