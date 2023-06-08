Summer Reading TNT Week

It was Trivia Day at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s summer program for teens and tweens this week: (from left) Nathan Early, Alexandria Halts, Angel Smith and Blake Anthony.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was Teens and Tweens — TNT — Week at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s during its Summer Reading program.

It may seem trivial to you, but Thursday was Trivia Day, under the direction of Nate Pyles, youth services coordinator.

