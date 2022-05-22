Library planning ocean adventures this summer

PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the end of the school year quickly approaches and you’re wondering what you’re going to do with the kiddos this summer, here’s a good place to start: the Punxsutawney Memorial Library and its Summer Reading Program.
Nate Pyles, youth program coordinator, invites everyone to learn about the wonders of the ocean playing fun games and activities and making cool crafts all based around this year’s theme: “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Pyles said that the first class is June 6.
The classes are:
• Wees, ages 18 to 35 months, June 6 through June 9, at 11 a.m.
• Pre-K, ages 3 to 5 years, June 20 through June 23, at 11 a.m.
• Elementary, K to 3rd grade, July 11 through July 14, at 11 a.m.
• Elementary, grades 4th through 6th, July 11 through July 14, at 1 p.m.
• Tweens and Teens, grades 7th through 12th at 1 p.m.
Registration is underway in person at the library.