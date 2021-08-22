REYNOLDSVILLE — The weather was perfect on Friday for the Jefferson County Farm Bureau’s 2021 legislative farm tour. Legislators from Jefferson County and beyond came to tour the Mowrey’s Sprucelawn Farm and give their input on legislation affecting Pennsylvania’s farmers.
Owners Duane and Craig Mowrey started off the event by introducing themselves and speaking about rebuilding the farm after a fire took place in June 2020. Duane Mowrey said his grandfather bought the farm in 1917. He said in 1965 they were milking approximately 32 cows, which has grown since then to 135. He said the fire brought its share of hardship to the whole enterprise.