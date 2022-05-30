PUNXSUTAWNEY — Country music superstar Lee Greenwood will be making the trek to Punxsutawney this summer as part of the annual Music in the Park, the organizing committee announced in a news release this week.
The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Barclay Square, and is being held free of charge thanks to the combined efforts of the Music in the Park committee, Shop ‘n Save and Krise Transportation.
Greenwood is best known for the song “God Bless the USA,” which topped charts in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.