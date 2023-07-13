PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of motorcycle enthusiasts was welcomed to the Weather Capital of the World Thursday as members stopped by to meet Punxsy Phil.
Dana Long said that he grew up in Punxsutawney.
“This is the Chesty Puller Chapter of the Leatherneck Nation Motorcycle Club, and we’re on the way to our national club event in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania,” Long said. “I brought my brothers to meet Phil.”
He said they attend this every year. Last year, it was in Virginia, and next year, it’s in New Jersey.
