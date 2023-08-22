ATA ceiling damage

Debris can be seen all over the watery floor of the Area Transportation Authority on Tuesday, after a leak on the second floor caused portions of the ceiling to collapse.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A leak at the Area Transportation Authority caused portions of the ceiling to cave in on Tuesday.

The initial dispatch reported something far more dramatic: the collapse of a building. 

Tags

Recommended for you