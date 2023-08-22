PUNXSUTAWNEY — A leak at the Area Transportation Authority caused portions of the ceiling to cave in on Tuesday.
The initial dispatch reported something far more dramatic: the collapse of a building.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 4:37 am
At 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, all three Punxsutawney Fire companies were dispatched to the ATA building at 222 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, which is owned by the Area Transportation Authority
Central’s Rescue-20, Elk Run’s Engine/Rescue-30 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were all on the scene; however, Rescue-40 was canceled.
When first responders arrived, much to their relief, the damage was mainly to the ceiling in the ATA lobby. Tiles were strewn all about with water coming through the ceiling, pouring about four inches on the floor.
Thanks to the Knox Box, firefighters were able to gain quick access to the second floor of the ATA building, which is still vacant and has only been used during Groundhog Day for the Dueling Pianos.
When firefighters gained access to the second floor, they discovered a water leak from a drinking fountain.
