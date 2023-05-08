Courthouse

Jefferson County Courthouse. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROOKVILLE — After two to three years of inactivity, a pair of lawsuits connected to the Jefferson County Jail renovation project of several years ago — and in which the county commissioners are named as a defendant — have both seen new filings in 2023.

In the first case, Arcon Contracting, Inc., a general construction contractor, filed suit against the county and the project architect, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, seeking $220,854.30 in contract balance and retainage, and $312,114.83 in change orders.

