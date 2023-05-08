BROOKVILLE — After two to three years of inactivity, a pair of lawsuits connected to the Jefferson County Jail renovation project of several years ago — and in which the county commissioners are named as a defendant — have both seen new filings in 2023.
In the first case, Arcon Contracting, Inc., a general construction contractor, filed suit against the county and the project architect, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, seeking $220,854.30 in contract balance and retainage, and $312,114.83 in change orders.
Separately, Herbert L. Bullers, Jr. & Mary C. Bullers, LLC, on behalf of SERVPRO of Clarion, Jefferson & Forest Counties, which subcontracted with Arcon on the jail project, sued Arcon for $12,174.75. Arcon later successfully sought to have the Jefferson County commissioners added as a third-party defendant in that case. In addition to co-owning SERVPRO, Herb Bullers is chair of the county commissioners.
Speaking to The Spirit, county solicitor C.J. Zwick — whose firm, Zwick and Zwick LLP, is representing Herbert L. Bullers, Jr. & Mary C. Bullers, LLC — said there is no conflict between the cases, as the interests are aligned and the county’s position is the same in both of them. Bullers has made no claim against the county, Arcon brought the commissioners into the case as an additional defendant, and Zwick said the plaintiff cannot assert a claim against an additional defendant.
The cases stem from disputes over months-long delays in the project. Arcon blames them on the project’s design and says it’s owed payment for the additional work that was done. Arcon’s attorneys say it is withholding payment from SERVPRO in part because of money it claims it is owed from the county.
The current county commissioners inherited the jail project from a previous board. Only commissioner Jeff Pisarcik was on the board at the time the project was planned. Bullers took office in 2016 after being elected, and Scott North was appointed in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by John “Jack” Matson, who was elected alongside Bullers.
The dispute first ended up in court late 2018, when Arcon filed its complaint against the county and Crabtree. According to the filing, Arcon entered an agreement with the county Sept. 11, 2015, for general construction work at the jail. The contractor received a notice to proceed on Sept. 29 of that same year.
Arcon claimed it was not provided sufficient information for one of its subcontractors to acquire the necessary materials, and that the time involved in obtaining equipment set the project back. Arcon said the county did not provide a change order to compensate it for that delay.
In a filing responding to Arcon’s complaints, the county denied Arcon’s claims, calling them vague and unsubstantiated. Any alleged damages, one of the filings said, were the fault of parties other than the county.
In 2019, Bullers filed suit against Arcon on behalf of the local SERVPRO establishment. Arcon subcontracted with SERVPRO to provide commercial cleaning services at the jail construction project. That agreement was made between SERVPRO and Arcon, and the county was not a party. According to the filing, SERVPRO provided those services between approximately 2016 and 2017. It accused Arcon of failing to pay over $12,000 due for those services.
In response, Arcon denied that SERVPRO completed all work at the project in a timely and professional manner, and insinuated that it may have overcharged for the work. Arcon also made new allegations that Bullers had implicitly forced Arcon into the agreement by exerting his position as commissioner.
In another filing, Bullers denied that accusation, noting that Arcon had hired another contractor before switching to SERVPRO after “having difficulty.” The document also said Bullers was not aware Arcon had hired SERVPRO until after work had commenced.
On Sept. 27, 2019, Arcon filed to have the county commissioners brought in as an additional defendant. In the filing, Arcon claimed that the subcontract with SERVPRO conditioned payment on Arcon first receiving payment from the county. Arcon’s attorneys said it was unclear whether SERVPRO’s work at the project had anything to do with the county withholding payment. They requested that, if Bullers obtained a judgment against Arcon, another judgment be made against the county in Arcon’s favor.
Ultimately, the commissioners were added to the case. In response, they denied all allegations, noting that the county was not party to the agreement in question.
In the case of Arcon Contracting vs. the Jefferson County commissioners, the county is being represented by McNees Wallace and Nurick, LLC, in addition to Zwick. Zwick said the firm was brought on because of its specialty in construction law.
Reached for comment, Pisarcik said the commissioners are studying the case and how it could affect the county.
“We have set a couple meetings up with outside experts to guide us through the process if needed,” he said. “As commissioners, our job is to protect the county and the taxpayers’ interest, and I will continue to be transparent and protect the county as a whole.”
North added, “Any concerns will be scrutinized thoroughly, and the taxpayers of Jefferson County will have full accountability. The people will have answers.”
The Pennsylvania Ethics Commission has previously examined SERVPRO’s work for the county. When a waterline burst at the Jefferson County Courthouse in February 2016 — just over a month after Bullers first took office as commissioner — the commission was called to investigate whether the commissioners had acted inappropriately in hiring SERVPRO on an emergency basis to contain the damage.
The Ethics Commission ultimately concluded there had been no violation, as the county had been working with SERVPRO for several years prior to Bullers’ election as commissioner and he did not participate in the decision to hire the company at the courthouse. He also abstained when the payment later came before the commissioners at a voting meeting.
Citing Pennsylvania’s Public Official and Employee Ethics Act, the Ethics Commission’s report said that municipalities may not enter into contracts or subcontracts valued at $500 with businesses associated with public officials and employees, unless the contract has been awarded through “an open and public process.”