The 81st annual SS. Cosmas & Damian Lawn Festival came to a close on Sunday night. The last night of the festival featured (pictured) a round of indoor bingo and a performance by The Sharptones.
Lawn Festival wraps up 2021
- By Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit
