SS.C.D. recently distributed checks to the winners of the Lawn Festival raffle. The grand prize of $10,000 went to Alex London. Monsignor Joseph Riccardo (left) presented the check to London on behalf of festival co-chairs Renee Doverspike and Whitney Barkerstock. SS.C.D. thanked everyone who helped make this year’s Lawn Festival a success and congratulated all the raffle winners. The other prize winners were Patty Presloid, $5,000, and Maureen Baltzer, $1,000.
Lawn Festival grand prize winner receives check
