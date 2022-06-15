BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Queen paid a visit to the Jefferson County commissioners at their meeting this week.
Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg, Jefferson County treasurer, introduced Abigail Keth, the 2022 Brookville Laurel Queen, who stopped in at Jefferson Place to talk with the commissioners.
“I just graduated from Brookville Area High School, and I’m excited that I get to represent Brookville, and I’ve visited several events since I’ve been crowned. I visited the ‘Friends of the Flag,’ ride and I’ve been here every day so far,” Keth said, that she has talked with lots of little kids to tell them about being crowned the queen.