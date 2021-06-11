Laurel Festival

The 2019 Brookville Laurel Festival, which skipped a year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and makes its grand return beginning Saturday. (File photo/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROOKVILLE — It’s festival time in Jefferson County, and the first one on tap, beginning Saturday, is the Brookville Laurel Festival, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Lu Ann Murray, Brookville Laurel Festival Committee member, said the committee is excited to get this year’s festival underway after a year off. 

Murray said the committee has worked very hard to have events for the entire week, including Monday, which hasn’t been a day of entertainment for quite some time. 

She said the week-long event will begin with a blood drive. The “Battle of the Badges” will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Brookville Borough Complex. 

