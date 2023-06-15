BROOKVILLE — Laurel Festival held its annual Hometown Heroes Day on Thursday, when the Hero Banners throughout town were dedicated.
Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Dave Reitz welcomed the audience and read off the names of the veterans on the banners. The Jefferson County Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute.
Pastor Joe Short of the Brookville First United Methodist Church spoke on the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial that is being displayed at the church. Short said the church had visited the memorial at the Flight 93 Memorial and thought it would be a great project to bring to Brookville. Short invited the audience to come and visit the memorial, which he said will be available for the rest of the month of June. The memorial consists of a dog tag for every service member who has given their lives in the global war on terror. Short said there are 7,000 of them.
“We invite you to come and honor those who are on that wall and their families. We ask you also to say a prayer for their families and all those who serve in the military,” Short said.