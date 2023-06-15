Laurel Hometown Heroes memorial

It was Hometown Heroes Day on Thursday, and a program was held to dedicate the Hero Banners throughout town and highlight the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial being displayed at the Brookville First United Methodist Church throughout the month of June. The memorial is an American Flag made from 7,000 dog tags of all the service members who fell in the global war on terror. 

BROOKVILLE — Laurel Festival held its annual Hometown Heroes Day on Thursday, when the Hero Banners throughout town were dedicated. 

Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Dave Reitz welcomed the audience and read off the names of the veterans on the banners. The Jefferson County Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute.

