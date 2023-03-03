BROOKVILLE — Laurel Eye Clinic celebrated 50 years of serving the Brookville community on Friday.
BROOKVILLE — Laurel Eye Clinic celebrated 50 years of serving the Brookville community on Friday.
Mayor Richard Beck wrote and read a proclamation declaring the following:
“The Laurel Eye Clinic has been serving the Brookville Community since 1973 which marks 2023 as the 50th Anniversary. These years of service have been marked with exemplary dedication to the best interest of our community and patient care and we appreciate the economic impact and growth the Laurel Eye Clinic has provided to our region, and Where As, the Laurel Eye Clinic was founded on March 4, 1973 at their original location on Pickering Street in Downtown Brookville, and Where As, the Laurel Eye Clinic has grown to include eleven locations throughout western Pennsylvania in addition to two ambulatory surgery centers which has brought the newest, state of the art technologies into our region, and Where As, the Laurel Eye Clinic which was started by Dr. Steven Greenberg, MD, with just a handful of employees, has grown to include four ophthalmologists, eleven optometrists, and over 100 employees from the communities surrounding their locations, and Where As, the Laurel Eye Clinic is dedicated to continuing to be a leader in Ophthalmology by providing the highest quality care and related services and committing to uphold the highest of ethical standards and placing patient satisfaction above all else. Now Therefore, on behalf of the Brookville Borough Council, I, Richard D. Beck, Mayor of the Borough of Brookville, do hereby proclaim Saturday, March 4, 2023 as: ‘Laurel Eye Clinic Day’ in the borough of Brookville and urge all citizens to join me in expressing our appreciation to the Laurel Eye Clinic for 50 years of service and wishing them many more years to come. Proclaimed this 4th day of March, 2023.”
