Laurel Eye Clinic celebrated 50 years in Brookville on Friday, with Mayor Richard Beck reading a proclamation proclaiming today Laurel Eye Clinic Day. Beck is seen here with staff who have been at Laurel for over 20 years: (front, from left) Lynn Smith, Lisa Shaw, Dr. Janice Dunkle, Beck, Dr. George Rickard, Amy Wolfe, Melinda Alderton, Sherri McMahan (back row) Gene Stiglitz, Dave Russell, Mae Stahlman, Rose Wonderling, Bonnie Mooney and Georgann Null.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Laurel Eye Clinic celebrated 50 years of serving the Brookville community on Friday. 

Mayor Richard Beck wrote and read a proclamation declaring the following: 

