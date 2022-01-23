Larry Richert scheduled as the keynote speaker at the Groundhog Banquet

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced its choice to be the featured speaker at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Banquet on Groundhog Eve at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria.
“The Groundhog Club is delighted to announce that KDKA Radio host, Steeler public address announcer and Pitt Panther pre-game host and sideline reporter Larry Richert will be returning as our special guest and speaker for the annual Groundhog Club Banquet, Feb. 1, 2022,” said Jeff Lundy, president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle.
Lundy said that Richert has entertained the banquet guests many times over the years and the Inner Circle was thrilled when he was able to accept its invitation.