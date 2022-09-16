WINSLOW TWP. — A summit on safety and the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA) drew a large crowd to Jeff Tech in Winslow Township this past week.
“The total attendees were 110 and were comprised of school faculty, local, county, state and federal officials, volunteer organizations, daycares, hospitals, private industry and businesses and the press,” said Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director. “It was a diverse group of individuals that attended, and it is our hope that we can continue to do this in the future.”