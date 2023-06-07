BIG RUN — In the world we live in now, if we find gas cheaper than $4, sometimes we feel like we got a good deal.
Some of us who learned to drive in the ‘70s remember prices around 29 cents a gallon.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 7:55 am
If you’re out driving out on Mill Road between Big Run and Foxburg, you’ll see the cheapest gas you will have seen since the ‘70s at 23.9 at Cal’s Gas Station.
However, it’s all decorative — a blast from the past for passersby to enjoy.
Cal’s is owned by George and Mary Jo Lambert and has a big Texaco gas pump that their daughter, Kathy Bouch, purchased for them.
George said Cal was his dad, and no, he didn’t have a gas station, but they named it after him.
Inside the filling station you’ll see an old-time mechanical cash register like you saw in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
