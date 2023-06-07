Cal's gas station

Mary Jo and George Lambert are the closest people we have to oil tycoons, as they are selling gas for 23.9 at a fake gas station.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BIG RUN — In the world we live in now,  if we find gas cheaper than $4, sometimes we feel like we got a good deal.

Some of us who learned to drive in the ‘70s remember prices around 29 cents a gallon.

