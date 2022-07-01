NEW YORK, NY — As a freshman, the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks track and field’s Mary Grusky took seventh in the javelin at PIAA AA State Championship with a throw of 128-1. Fort LeBoeuf’s Audrey Friedman had a throw of 142-9 to win the state title in the event over a month ago.
But fast-forward close to a month, and things get a little more explosive.
In the 15-16 division of the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships girls javelin event, held in New York City, Grusky placed first with a throw of 140-03, a new personal-best record. Her first-place finish was out of field of 14.