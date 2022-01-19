Lady Chucks basketball finishes ahead in fourth quarter to best St. Marys 39-36

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The pace was quick and intense in the girls basketball game between the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks and St. Marys Lady Dutch on Wednesday evening, as neither team wanted to give an inch in District 9 League action.
The score remained within a three-pointer or a quick lay-up for the entire game, with lead changes being the theme of the evening.
But in the last moments of the fourth quarter, Punxsy’s Danielle Griebel, Chloe Presloid and Kierstin Riley hit some key points and free throws to finish out the game for the Lady Chucks and secure the 39-36 win. With the win, Punxsy moves to 8-3 in the season.