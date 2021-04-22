PUNXSUTAWNEY — Daniel Kunselman, the son of Gregory and Rebecca Kunselman of Punxsutawney, has been named the Rotary Club’s boy of the month for April.
Kunselman is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
He has been involved in the Robotics Club (grades 8 through 11), Student Government (9-12), Foreign Language Club (9-10), National Honor Society (11-12) and Tri-M Music Honor Society (9-12), and has been a class officer (9-12), a student school board representative and a junior borough council member.