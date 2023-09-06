Kramer's Little Country Shoppe

Celebrating the 18th anniversary of Kramer’s Little Country Shoppe at 689 Scotland Ave. Ext., Punxsutawney, are owners Greg (left) and Patty Wasicki, surrounded by country and primitive decor.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — They say that time sure flies when you’re having fun, and that is sure the case when you talk about Kramer’s Little Country Shoppe.

Patty and Greg Wasicki are celebrating 18 years in business at the store located at 689 Scotland Ave. Ext., Young Township, on Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

