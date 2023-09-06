PUNXSUTAWNEY — They say that time sure flies when you’re having fun, and that is sure the case when you talk about Kramer’s Little Country Shoppe.
Patty and Greg Wasicki are celebrating 18 years in business at the store located at 689 Scotland Ave. Ext., Young Township, on Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.
Patty said they are fully stocked with Dixie Belle paint and supplies, braided rugs, flags and flag stands, and a wide variety of country and primitive decor, with a section of dog decor.
“We have brown corded lights for your grapevine,” Patty said, adding that they have battery-operated candles, timers and garden flags.
She said that they also have tart warmers, tarts, candles, gift baskets and primitive note pads.
“Our 18th anniversary celebration is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Patty said. “We’ll also have a craft show in the shop and garage full of fall and Christmas items, and a mini flea market in our other building.”