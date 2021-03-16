BROOKVILLE — It was a night of celebration at the Brookville Area School Board’s Monday meeting, as district administrators presented a posthumous high school diploma to a veteran who left high school prior to graduation to serve in several wars and military actions that the United States was involved in around the world.
Dr. Erich May, Brookville Area School District superintendent, said they were honored to have the family of Sylvenus Harris at their meeting in the Hickory Grove gymnasium, with other family members in attendance online.