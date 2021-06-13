PUNXSUTAWNEY — Blood donations are among the things that have suffered during the pandemic.
This week is your chance to roll up your sleeve and lend a helping hand, as the SS.C.D. Knights of Columbus No. 452 are bringing the American Red Cross Bloodmobile to town Tuesday.
Pat Rougeux, coordinator, said the Knights of Columbus Council No. 452 and the Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Rita are sponsoring a Red Cross Bloodmobile at Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076, located on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney, Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m.