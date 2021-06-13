Red Cross Bloodmobile 6/14

The Red Cross is scheduling appointments for a Bloodmobile that is going to be in town Tuesday at VFW Post No. 2076: (from left) Patti Spinelli, Court of St. Rita Catholic Daughters of America; Joe Nogacek, SS.C.D. Knights of Columbus No. 452; and Pat Rougeux, Red Cross coordinator.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Blood donations are among the things that have suffered during the pandemic.

This week is your chance to roll up your sleeve and lend a helping hand, as the SS.C.D. Knights of Columbus No. 452 are bringing the American Red Cross Bloodmobile to town Tuesday.

Pat Rougeux, coordinator, said the Knights of Columbus Council No. 452 and the Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Rita are sponsoring a Red Cross Bloodmobile at Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076, located on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney, Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m.

