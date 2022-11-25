Gavel
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

BROOKVILLE — A Kittanning woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to a fatal crash outside Brookville in 2021 that led to the death of a Punxsutawney man, according to a report from Court of Common Pleas in Jefferson County.

Carrie Lorreta Toy, 66, also pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly endangering another person before Judge John Foradora on Oct. 19. She was sentenced to two years probation Nov. 21, according to court documents.

