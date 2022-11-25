BROOKVILLE — A Kittanning woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to a fatal crash outside Brookville in 2021 that led to the death of a Punxsutawney man, according to a report from Court of Common Pleas in Jefferson County.
Carrie Lorreta Toy, 66, also pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly endangering another person before Judge John Foradora on Oct. 19. She was sentenced to two years probation Nov. 21, according to court documents.
The crash occurred just after noon July 5, 2021, on Route 36 in Rose Township, shortly beyond the border of the borough of Brookville. According to Spirit reports from the time, drawn from the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office, Toy was operating a GMC Sierra when she made a turn in front of a motorcycle.
The crash resulted in the death of 49-year-old Travis Haenel, and his passenger, Penny Conser, also of Punxsutawney, sustained serious injuries including the loss of her leg.