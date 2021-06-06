PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lt. Frank Wittenburg, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department announced a bike rodeo will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Harmon Field, in conjunction with Festival in the Park.
Wittenburg said the event is for novice bike riders between the ages of 5 and 12 years old.
Brackman Chevrolet staff will be on hand to do a mechanical safety check of the bikes and make any adjustments needed.
“A Punxsutawney Borough Police officer will be instructing the bicyclists on the rules of the road, and members of Jefferson County EMS will be checking helmets for correct fit,” Wittenburg said.